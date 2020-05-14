Claims from Norwich City chief Stuart Webber have today been reiterated by Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray on the Sky Sports Football Show.

Webber has insisted that Championship clubs Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion must not be promoted if their season cannot be finished to a conclusion.

Murray has now echoed those sentiments as he claims that promotions and relegations should not take place unless BOTH seasons can be completed.

It is believed that both leagues are still pushing to be finished but there are still an awful lot of decisions and solutions to be made before the campaign can resume safely.

West Brom and Leeds are understandably desperate for the season to continue as they are well placed for promotion to the Premier League.

Murray gave his views and said: “Our standpoint is if the games get played, the worse three teams in the league get relegated. That is plain and simple, it always will be and hopefully it will be in this case as well.”

“My only thought on that is the Championship. If we manage to play our games in the Premier League, whoever finishes in the bottom three deserves to go down, but to be relegated you need the Championship to finish their games. If they don’t finish their games, they don’t deserve to be promoted.”

Despite the views of Murray and Webber, it would be incredibly harsh for both Leeds and West Brom to be denied promotion at this stage with them having both played incredibly well to put themselves in such a good position in the Championship.

The situation due to the Coronavirus pandemic will be extremely difficult to resolves and there are bound to be clubs that are ultimately left feeling hard done by.

