West Bromwich Albion captain Jake Livermore has identified one potential improvement to his game ahead of the possible resumption of the season in an interview with the Express & Star.

Livermore has played 36 games for Albion this season and has vastly improved from the last campaign where he struggled to find his best form at times.

The 30-year-old is set to rival Matheus Pereira for the Player of the Season award thanks to his leadership and endless energy in the middle of the park.

However, despite his scintillating form he admits that he is always looking for ways to improve. “I am quite critical of myself,” Livermore said.

“Before the season was suspended we’d had some good results and it was just nice to be in that spine of the team with the other guys.”

“I am just glad to be able to help the team. In terms of my own form, I still feel I can add a lot more goals to my game.”

“The manager and his coaching staff have been really good with me. But in terms of how I personally feel, I’ll always strive and feel I can do better.”

Improved Form

The West Brom skipper feels that his improved form is largely due to the fact that he is enjoying his football again and he hopes everyone can see that.

“There is nothing like enjoying football – it’s a privilege,” he continued. “Hopefully people can see I am enjoying it, I’ve played with a smile on my face this season. I always strive to give my best and hopefully my best is enough.”

“But I have enjoyed my football, that is the main thing for me and a big thing for me because throughout the years I have dipped in and out of love with the game for one reason or another.

It is without question that Livermore has enjoyed a hugely impressive season with the Baggies and has been the driving force behind their rise to the second in the Championship with his experience having proved vital so far.