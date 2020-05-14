Portuguese defensive midfielder Jose Semedo joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer from Charlton at the beginning of July 2011. Six years later he was let fly by the Owls. This is something he talks about here with journalist Dom Howson in an article for YorkshireLive.

Before heading into English football with Charlton Athletic, who got him on a free transfer from Cagliari, Semedo was at Portuguese giants Sporting. He joined Sporting in 1995 and left for Italy and Cagliari in 2006. During his time at the club, he made his way up through the ranks and counts world superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as a friend.

He left Sheffield Wednesday three years ago amid circumstances that were somewhat odd. He was well-liked by the Owls faithful so his departure came as a shock. There was even talk that then-Wednesday boss, Carlos Carvalhal tried to contact him over a return “one or two times” and so did other Owls staff.

In speaking to YorkshireLIve, Semedo gives his side of the story and his departure from the club. What he says totally refutes Carvalhal’s claims of contact. Speaking candidly, Semedo says: “I was waiting for someone to call me to say let’s talk about your situation. All I wanted to do was play for Sheffield Wednesday. I couldn’t see myself with another club but no one called me about renewing my contract.”

Continuing, the Portuguese midfielder added that he was disappointed and reiterated his desire to remain at the South Yorkshire club. Commenting on this desire, Semedo adds: “I was very disappointed. It was the hardest time in my career. It was the most difficult time because I didn’t deserve, for what I did for the club, to be treated like that. If I had been offered a new contract, I would have stayed 100 per cent.”

One thing that comes through in Howson’s interview is the connection that he felt with the club and its supporters. Speaking about this, he states: “I fell in love with the club,” before continuing and adding, “The one thing I regret from [my] time at Sheffield Wednesday is that I didn’t get to say ‘see you later’ to the fans in the last game in the stadium,” he said. “The fans were the ones who were with me in the good and bad moments.”

After being let go by the Owls in July 2017, Semedo was without a club. Nearing the end of August he was picked up from free agency by Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal. Since heading back to Portugal’s top-tier Liga NOS division, he has gone on to make 79 appearances, scoring three goals.

Wednesday fans, was it a massive mistake letting Semedo go?