Mansfield Town have announced on their official club website that former Wigan Athletic chairman David Sharpe has joined the club as director of football.

David Sharpe has been out of football since late 2018 when he stepped down from his role as chairman of Wigan Athletic. And now, Sharpe’s return to football has been announced.

League Two outfit Mansfield Town have moved to appoint Sharpe as the club’s director of football. The Stags issued an official club statement on Wednesday saying that the former Wigan chairman will work closely with manager Graham Coughlan as well as alongside John and Carolyn Redford to help “advance the club’s business model”.

Upon the announcement, Sharpe spoke to the club’s official website to discuss how he was feeling heading into his first role back in football since his Wigan departure. He said:

“First and foremost I would like to thank the chairman and Carolyn for the opportunity to become the first director of football in Mansfield Town Football Club’s history.

“Since I stepped away from Wigan Athletic 18 months ago, I’ve always had a burning ambition to be involved with a football club again and although various opportunities have presented themselves, this is the only club that felt the right fit. I’m immensely proud and honoured to now be the director of football at Mansfield Town.”

Sharpe, who is still only 29, holds the record as the youngest chairman in English football history, taking up the role with Wigan Athletic aged just 23. He enjoyed two promotions and an FA Cup run with the Latics, proving to be a popular figure amongst fans.

Now, Sharpe will be hoping to build the same relationship with Mansfield Town supporters. Stags fans, how do you feel about the appointment of sharp? Let us know in the poll below.

