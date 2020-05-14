Peterborough United have confirmed on their official club website that winger Joe Ward extended his stay with the club, triggering a one-year contract extension in his deal at London Road.

Since joining from Woking back in January 2018, winger Joe Ward has become a fan favourite among Peterborough United fans. Ward’s current deal with the club was set to expire at the end of this season but now, the club have provided fans with good news regarding his future at the club.

Posh have triggered an option in Ward’s contract to extend his stay at London Road by another year.

Upon the announcement, manager Darren Ferguson spoke to the club’s official website to express his joy at the confirmation of Ward’s contract extension. The Peterborough United boss said that Ward is a “lovely lad” who still has plenty of growth and improvement in his. He said:

“Joe is still a relatively young lad and has lots of improvement in him, but he fully deserves the extension that we have given him. He has always been an important member of the squad and now he is a consistent performer in the starting XI. We have found a position that really suits him.

“He is a natural winger, but he has improved defensively and has played a big part in our recent run of form in the league. He is a lovely lad, never gives you any problems, always wants to learn and improve and I enjoy working with him.”

Since joining the club, Ward has played 106 times for the Posh, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in the process. The 24-year-old’s main position is on the wing but has put in solid performances as a right-back/ right wing-back when required.