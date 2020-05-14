West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi has spoken positively about the influence of Per Mertesacker, in an Instagram live chat with the Super Eagles.

The 26-year-old started his career at Charlton Athletic, but as he was on the cusp of making his debut for the first team, he caught the eye of Arsenal, who signed him in September 2013.

Ajayi spent two years at the Gunners, and while not making an appearance for the first team, the centre-back has fond memories on his time there.

“Training with the guys every day was great because I could go up against some of the best players in the country and around the world”.

Fellow defender Per Mertesacker helped Ajayi develop during the early years of his career, something that he is still grateful for now.

When talking about the German man and World Cup winner he said: “Per Mertesacker took a lot of time out to teach me the art of defending and give me some wisdom that he’s picked along the way and shared with me, and I was really grateful for that”.

In 2015 Ajayi went on loan to Cardiff City, and made the move permanent following the end of his Arsenal contract.

It was at Rotherham United after a successful loan spell where the Nigerian started to make his name. He won the Championship Player of the Month in March 2019, and also the club’s Goal of the Season award for his strike against Leeds United.

His success earned him a move to West Brom for an undisclosed fee, where he has made 34 appearances for the Albion.