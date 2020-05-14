Former England international Darren Bent has said to Football Insider that Newcastle United’s prospective new owners should look to make a move for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips this summer.

Leeds United favourite Kalvin Phillips has been surrounded by transfer speculation over the course of the last year or so. The Whites midfielder has transformed under the management of Marcelo Bielsa and his performances have seen him linked with a move to the Premier League.

Links are likely to crop up once again as the summer transfer window comes closer and now, former England international Darren Bent has moved to say that Newcastle United should look to target the Leeds star.

Bent said:

“There are some good players who could potentially be in the Championship next season or even coming out the Championship – people like Kalvin Phillips. I think a lot of the top clubs will be looking at Phillips because he’s playing in the wrong division.

“He in himself will think he’s a boyhood Leeds fan, he loves Leeds but obviously everybody wants to play in the Premier League, it’s the biggest and best league, financially it’s the best league as well.

“Whatever your motivation is to get to the Premier League, you’ve just got to get there so I think if he is available, I don’t think he’ll be playing another year in the Championship – if he does, he’ll be wasting another year.”

While Bent makes a point in stating that another year in the Championship would be a waste for Phillips, Leeds sit at the top of the pile as it stands, leaving them in pole position for a place in the 2020/21 Premier League. On the other hand, if the Whites were to fail to win promotion, the chances of Phillips leaving would likely increase.

Whether or not Newcastle United would be interested in signing Phillips is another question. If the proposed takeover of the club by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund goes through, money is very unlikely to be a problem. But, would Phillips be a player they could look to bring in? Or would they look to bring in someone who has already proven themselves at the top level?

