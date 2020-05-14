According to a report from Rotterdam-based newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Swansea City are among a host of sides in the chase for Heerenveen goalkeeper Warner Hahn, who is available on a free transfer this summer.

Swansea City are set to be on the lookout for a new number one goalkeeper this summer. With Freddie Woodman only on loan from Newcastle United, the Swans will be in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Erwin Mulder and the loaned out Steven Benda currently the only other ‘keepers on the books at the club.

Now, reports have claimed that the South Wales side are holding an interest in a former Dutch youth international. Swansea City are among the sides to have been said keen on Heerenveen goalkeeper Warner Hahn.

Hahn’s contract with Heerenveen is set to expire at the end of this season and he would be available on a free transfer. The 27-year-old has spent his entire career in The Netherlands but now, it is being claimed by Algemeen Dagblad that Hahn is attracting interest from abroad.

Turkish outfit Goztepe have been said keen on a free transfer deal for Hahn and there is “dormant” interest from America’s MLS as well as the Championship.

Hahn, 27, spent time in the youth academies of Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax as a youngster. He left Ajax in 2012 and has since gone on to play for FC Dordrecht, Feyenoord, PEC Zwolle (loan) and Excelsior (loan), before joining current club Heerenveen in 2017.

Since joining Heerenveen, Hahn has made a total of 70 times across all competitions. Injury problems have limited his involvement somewhat but for the most part, he has been the club’s number one choice in between the sticks since his arrival.

With Hahn being available on a free transfer, it will be interesting to see if Swansea are successful in their rumoured pursuit of Hahn. Swansea supporters, would you like to see your side make a bargain swoop for Hahn this summer? Have your say in the poll below.

