Speaking to Get Reading, Reading manager Mark Bowen has said that there is nothing in the reports claiming that striker George Puscas is attracting interest from Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce.

Over the course of this season, Reading striker George Puscas has been frequently linked with a move away from the Madejski Stadium. Turkish Super Lig outfit Fenerbahce have been said keen on the Romanian striker, despite the fact he only joined the club last summer.

And now, with the links emerging once again Reading boss Mark Bowen has moved to rebuff any claims of interest. Speaking to Get Reading, the Royals boss said that the club are yet to gave received any contact from clubs regarding interest in Puscas. He said:

“It doesn’t seem to go away [the rumour] but honestly, and having spoken to Nigel Howe (chief executive), I don’t think there has been any contact at all. As far as I’m aware, there’s not even been any contact where we’ve quoted a price or said he’s not going anywhere, there’s not been any contact at all.

“Sometimes it’s in the best interest of clubs to say to fans we’re looking this player here or that young player there but from our point of view there has been nothing at all.”

Puscas, 24, only signed a five-year deal with the club last summer. Since then, he has netted 11 goals and provided one assist in 33 appearances across all competitions, with nine of his goals coming in the Championship. The Romanian striker is the club’s 2nd top scorer, with only Yakou Meite scoring more across all competitions (12).

With Bowen’s latest comments rebuffing any claims of interest, it awaits to be seen if the reports develop into anything more serious over the course of the summer. Reading fans, would you like to see Puscas stay at the Madejski Stadium this summer or would you be willing to let him go? Have your say in the poll below.

