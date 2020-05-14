Since their foundation in 1919 from the ashes of the disbanded Leeds City football club, masses of players have turned out for Leeds United. United’s first-ever game was on November 17, 1919 and it was a 5-2 victory against Yorkshire Amateurs at Elland Road.

Their first-ever competitive game was the following week when the newly-formed club drew 0-0 against Barnsley’s reserves in a Midland League game.

Players from that first season included 18-year-old Ernie Hart and Ivan Sharpe whose one appearance in 1920 meant he was the first player to feature for both Leeds City and Leeds United.

From #1 on the teamsheet against Barnsley Reserves in Elija Rounds to last signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, there’s been a plethora of signings and players in-between.

Here’s a little test for today, some of which you will find incredibly easy and others which might have you scratching your head and banging the table in frustration.

If you finish this quiz without hurling your PC into the garden, we have another quiz that you might want to try out which tests your knowledge of the Whites current season.

As always, good luck,