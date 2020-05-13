Shrewsbury Town’s Dave Edwards has told the Shropshire Star that he is delighted with the way the team has dealt with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Shrewsbury have been unable to play any games since Sky Bet League One was halted in order to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. While Premier League and Sky Bet Championship clubs have been able to run on the money they get through TV deals, teams in the lower two divisions are unable to do that.

They rely on ticket money and without that, a lot of clubs, even the well-run ones, have struggled to pay their players’ wages. That has led to discussions about teams trying to do wage deferrals until they can start getting more revenue in the club.

However, this is not happening in Shrewsbury. Edwards, who signed for the club from Reading at the start of 2019, has said the club have done a great job on keeping the players informed of what is going on. There has also been no talks on wage deferrals.

He said: “I know Shrewsbury is in a really strong financial place.

“The chairman and the chief executive have been great with the players.

“We have had calls with them, calls with the manager.

“They have kept us in the loop all the time.

“We know we are in a very financially stable position and that our contracts will be fulfilled.

“There won’t be any deferrals or anything like that.

“But I know there are clubs in League One and League Two who do live hand to mouth and they are the clubs that are really going to struggle.

“Fortunately for me, and for Shrewsbury Town, we are a club that can handle things like this.”

Is it right for football teams to be asking for players to take a wage deferral?