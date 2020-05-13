Lots of players have competed for Sheffield Wednesday over the years but can you name them?

Over 1,000 players have played for the Owls since their formational in 1867 from club legends who have clocked hundreds of appearances to loan players who played for about 28 minutes away at Leyton Orient. To be able to identify them though is a test only the most knowledgable of fans will get.

And that’s your test today. To see if you can guess who the following Sheffield Wednesday players are. All of them have competed for the team for some period of time, some for a short amount of time and some for a lot longer. And we will not just be looking at recent history either, some of these players are from way back when. As in when Sheffield Wednesday were good and sometimes that feels like decades ago.

If you finish this quiz, we have another Sheffield Wednesday one about the current season to do!

So good luck and do your best!