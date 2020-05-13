Huddersfield Town head coach Danny Cowley has told BBC Radio Leeds how he would end the season if the Sky Bet Championship cannot be resumed.

The Sky Bet Championship season was suspended in March in an attempt to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. Ever since this happened, the authorities have been trying to come up with a way to restart the season even if it has to happen behind closed doors. And it appears that it might soon be happening with a recent report suggesting the Championship season will get going again on June 6th.

However, depending on what happens with the Coronavirus, those plans may not happen. With the EFL suggesting that if they can’t get the season done by the end of July that they will end it now, there will be an argument on what happens with promotion and relegation.

Cowley, whose 18th place Huddersfield side are just three points above the relegation zone, has now come in to make his own suggestion, saying that automatic promotion should happen but that no team should be relegated.

He said: “It’s very difficult. First and foremost we owe it to the game we love to put personal agendas and club agendas to one side and try to make a decision that’s best for football, I genuinely believe that we have to try to do that.

“I think if we can’t get back to playing this season – and I do think there has to be a time restriction on that, the EFL have spoken about the end of July and I understand why they’ve done that with the contract situation – if we can’t play football by that time then ultimately we have to find a way that is fair.

“Maybe that involves promotion and not relegation, so that would mean maybe extending the Premier League to 22 teams, maybe only two going up from League One to the Championship so it stays at 24 teams.

“In League One there’s only 23 teams because of the demise of Bury so you could still have three going up from the automatic places in League Two and that would even the leagues out with Barrow and Harrogate going up to League Two.

“You’re never going to find something that fits for everybody and is fair for everybody, I totally understand that, but at some point we all have to remember that this is football and we as the custodians of football have to put that before our own personal agendas.”

Do you agree with Danny Cowley?