Sheffield Wednesday have told Jack Stobbs that he will be leaving the club at the end of his contract according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

The 23-year-old winger has been a player for Sheffield Wednesday since he was 8-years-old and was seen as one of the best players in their academy. Because of this, he often appeared on the first-team bench and made the odd appearance. He ended up making a total of five league appearances for the Owls.

However injuries blighted his development and meant he struggled to make a sustained challenge for the Wednesday first team and other young players started to overtake him in the pecking order. He spent this season on loan at Scottish side Livingston and now that he is older, the club have decided that it is unlikely that he will break into the first team. That means he has been told his contract this summer will not be renewed and he will be a free agent.

On his release, which was done differently this year because of the social distancing enforced by the Coronavirus pandemic, Stobbs said: “Due to us still not being allowed to train or be at the training ground it was over a video call as it was better than just a phone call. Obviously nobody’s fault, it had to be done that way as the way things are at the minute. There’s quite a handful of us who’ve come to the end of our time there now.”

“Obviously with the team that was so successful at U23 level, which was by far the best squad I’ve played with coming up through the ages, people might obviously of expected more of us to make the step up.

“As players we were doing so well, but fully understood the huge leap between U23’s football and first-team football in the Championship. It doesn’t always work out like that, and that’s just the way football is sometimes. The year after is when Jos (Luhukay) took charge and none of the lads can deny the opportunity was there if you were doing well.”

