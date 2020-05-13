The Sky Bet Championship will return before the Premier League according to a report from ESPN.

Ever since football was stopped in March in an attempt to stop the spread of the Coronavirus, the authorities have been trying to come up with a way to get it back. Some of this is down to helping the morale of the country, a reason the government has been encouraging talks on resuming play, and due to the complications about promotion and relegation should the season be ended early.

And while reports indicate that Sky Bet League One and Two will be ending their season early as they won’t be able to afford to play behind closed doors, attempts by the Premier League and the Championship to get going again were given hope this week. The government published their road map out of the lockdown and it said that professional football could be played behind closed doors from the 1st June. This means that football could soon be back should there be no second wave in the near future.

And a report is now saying that the Championship will get a headstart over the top tier in the country. The Premier League are still thrashing out the details of any return, such as the issue of playing games at a neutral venue while the Championship just waiting to hear the details about testing, training and how they will be staging fixtures. They expect the season to resume on June 6th. This means that Championship fans may have to wait a shorter time until seeing their team in action than their Premier League counterparts even if they’ll have to watch them from home instead of the terraces.

