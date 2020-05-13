Hull City’s Nouha Dicko is being tracked by Greek side AEK Athens according to a report from Greek publication SDNA.

The 27-year-old striker has been at Hull since 2017 but he has struggled to get into the first team during his time in Humberside. That is why he has spent his season just over the sea in the Netherlands playing for Vitesse. While over there he has scored four goals in nine appearances. He won’t be able to add to it though because the season in the Netherlands has been ended because of the Coronavirus.

Hull were obviously not impressed enough with how Dicko played at Vitesse because they are trying to get rid of him this summer. His contract is set to end in the summer and there have reports that they have been hawking the former Wolves striker to teams across Europe and now it appears that one team has bit.

That team is AEK Athens who are one of the more well-known teams to come from Greece and not just because they reside in the famous capital. They finished 3rd in the Super League last season and are currently in the same position now. They believe they can get the season restarted in mid-June after it was suspended due to the Coronavirus.

While they are not prioritizing signing a striker in the summer, they do like the idea of signing Dicko as they rate him highly so if all goes well, the 27-year-old may end up playing European football for AEK.

