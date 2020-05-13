The featured image to this quiz is from 1922 and features Arthur Roe of Luton Town practising his heading technique with an old-style football. Roe signed for the Hatters from Derbyshire side South Normanton in 1920. In his five years with the club he made 95 appearances and scored a single goal.

All footballers contribute to the history of a club, from single goalscorers such as Arthur Roe to players who only make a single appearance for a club; Roe featured once for Arsenal.

With just the one goal to his name, Arthur Roe was never likely to threaten the leading goalscorers at Luton Town – one goal would never cut it.

The Hatters have had some well-known names turn out for them over the years and some of those have made the Top 10 scoring list at the club. On that list, there are names that aren’t so memorable, names that will probably be buried at the back of fans’ minds.

So, how well would Luton Town fans know their Top 10 record goalscorers?

Give our quiz a try, see how many you can get out of 10.

Oh, and the pictures for the questions aren’t linked to the players and their totals. They are just a selection of old pictures of Luton Town players.

1 of 10 Gordon Turner played between 1949-64. How many goals did he score for Luton? 276 282 269 257

How many out of 10 did you get?