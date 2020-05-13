Middlesbrough’s Adam Clayton has told the Daily Star about his father almost died while fighting the Coronavirus.

The world has stopped because of the spread of the Coronavirus as everyone does their best to try and curb the virus and limit the damage it does on the people of this planet. For many of us, it is something that is incredibly irritating as it has stopped our lives for now and prevents us from doing things we enjoy should as going to a football match or having a pint at the pub. For some of us though it is something much much worse.

Over the last few weeks instead of playing football, Clayton has been forced to watch from a distance while his dad was in intensive care fighting for his life after contracting the Coronavirus. His father had an underlying health condition which made him more susceptible to the virus but despite many of his organs failing, he survived and was given a guard of honour when leaving the North Manchester hospital.

Clayton said: “Dad was in an induced coma 22 years ago and probably just as close to passing away back then,”

“He had already had underlying health conditions so there were days when we wondered if we would get the worst news.

“One day, his heart failed and the nurses managed to bring him around and then another day, his kidney went and another day, his lungs.

“Every two days something was going wrong so I spoke to the doctor and said: “Look, tell me straight, do I need to get my mum ready for the worst?

“His response was not brilliant – he was saying it is below 50-50 but in my head, it was lower than that already.

“I thought it was 10 per cent. So when he said 50-50, it was kind of a relief weirdly.

“I know the sort of mentality my dad has got so after that day, I didn’t stop worrying but I thought he’d make it.”