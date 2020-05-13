West Bromwich Albion are planning to make a move to sign Besiktas’ Adem Ljajic according to a report from Turkish publication Fanatik.

The Baggies are currently 2nd in the Sky Bet Championship and have a good chance of being promoted whether the season is ended early due to the Coronavirus or if it resumes in June like is being more expected. While there is still a chance they might end staying in the Championship for another season, head coach Slaven Bilic is already planning for some of the signings he will make when they return to the Premier League.

And one of the players they have been looking at is Ljajic, a 28-year-old winger who is currently playing for Besiktas. He has also played for the likes of Roma, Fiorentina and Torino in his career before signing for the Turkish giants in 2019 after a successful loan spell. He also was set to sign for Manchester United back in 2010 when he was at Partizan but the move ending up collapsing due to work permit rules.

Now though he might be finally heading to England with West Brom being interested in signing him. While he has been great while playing for Besiktas, they are facing a poor financial situation meaning that they may be forced to sell some of their players. This would include Ljajic even though he only signed for them permanently a year ago and West Brom are hoping to take advantage of the situation so they can get a talented winger on their books.

