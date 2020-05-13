Preston North End’s Daniel Johnson has told the Lancashire Post that he hopes that he can get back to playing football soon.

The Sky Bet Championship season has been suspended since March due to the spread of the Coronavirus but it appears that football might be back soon. As part of the government’s road map out of lockdown, they have said that football will be able to resume behind closed doors. This means that should certain criteria be filled, the Championship will resume business in the summer.

While there has been a lot of debate about how and if football should return, Johnson is on the side of getting back to as normal as possible. It makes sense as his Preston side are currently 6th in the Championship and would have a better chance of being promoted if the season is restarted rather than relying on any season-ending system that has been discussed.

He said: “It’s been tough to get into the top six and we have worked hard to get there,”

“We know it’s not finished yet and hopefully we can resume at some point and kick on again.”

“The Championship is a relentless division with a lot of Saturday/Tuesday games and you do work hard to try and get to where you want to be.”

“At one point this season we were top of the table and were second for a time too.”

“That is football, things change quickly.”

“We know we are in such a good position, it is in our hands.”

“When we do get the chance to resume, hopefully we can keep hold of that top-six spot.”

“As a group of players we know what we are capable of delivering.”

“We have a really good bunch of lads here who get the best out of one another.”

