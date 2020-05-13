Football is said gearing up to star again after the COVID-19 lockdown. Talks are underway as sides look at the logistics in getting their mothballed campaigns back up and running; there’s promotion and relegation issues at stake. There’s an obstacle in the way for Championship leaders Leeds United – the vested interest of some Premier League clubs. This is something Noel Whelan comments on talking to Football Insider.

May 8th 2004 – that’s the date when the featured image on this article was taken. It’s poignant in that it shows a distraught Alan Smith being mobbed by Leeds United fans. It is 16 years old. It was at the end of the Premier League season when Leeds United was relegated. They stand ready to be promoted again but only if football restarts.

Should the Premier League restart and complete their remaining games, it is thought that a number of top-tier sides want the Championship to do the same in a like-for-like manner. This would create a level playing field with no side so affected by relegation or missing promotion able to complain.

The Premier League are discussing their ‘Project Restart’ plans and issues around relegation are a hot potato at the moment. In speaking to Sky Sports, Norwich sporting director, Stuart Webber, says that for the likes Leeds United to be promoted then it must come off the back of a completed season.

Adamant on this he said: “The Championship has to restart and play all their games also. What we could not accept is a situation where we play out all our games, get relegated but then the Championship can’t play – because we don’t even know if the government are going to let them play – and then they automatically promote some teams who haven’t finished the season.”

In commenting to Football Insider in a conversation with the publication, former Leeds striker Noel Whelan agrees that there has to be promotion and relegation but also thinks that clubs near the bottom of the Premier League are pushing some sort of an agenda.

On this point, Whelan says: “The teams that are objecting to it are the teams at the bottom which does not surprise me” before going on to add, “People want relegation and promotion. Some clubs are worried for their own sake and that is because of their league position.”

Norwich’s Webber joins Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow in wanting a sense of playing equalitarianism and a level playing field. Both outfits are staring down the barrels of relegation and both are acting in their own interests. In truth, though, who can blame them for doing so when there’s so much at stake?

Is Norwich's Stuart Webber right to withold support for Championship promotion?