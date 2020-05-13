Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Ross Wallace has told the club website that he can still barely believe the atmosphere when he scored in the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Known as the Brighton Lights, the play-off semi-final clash between the Owls and the Seagulls is one of the most fondly remembered matches in recent Wednesday history. Wednesday were the underdogs going into the match because they had finished 6th while Brighton had missed out on automatic promotion on the final day of the season.

Despite that, Wednesday were more up for this match. Backed by a sell-out Hillsborough crowd, the South Yorkshire side were able to take the lead through Wallace and then doubled it thanks to Kieran Lee. In the second leg, they drew 1-1 with Brighton, Wallace again scored in that fixture, and booked their place in the play-off final. Unfortunately for them, they would lose to Hull in that game and stayed in the division.

Reflecting on the game which became iconic when the fans used their mobile phones to light up the stands, he said: “Time has flown by so quickly, I can’t quite believe it’s four years, but I remember that night and that game like it was yesterday. Even before the game, with the build-up in the stadium, you just had that feeling you were going to part of something special.”

“The atmosphere built into a crescendo and just before the game kicked off I remember taking a step back and looking all around the stadium. As a footballer you don’t get to experience too many things like that, the noise, the vibe, was just incredible.”

“When we scored the roof came off but when we got the second it was something I have never seen or experienced in my career. The lights were everywhere, the noise went to another level and the feeling was just….well, you can’t really put it into words. I swear the place was moving…”

