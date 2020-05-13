The above picture shows a Leeds United player attempting to stop Charlton Athletic’s George Tadman from scoring the Addicks second goal in a 2-1 victory for the London side. This was the 1938 FA Cup 4th Round.

Tadman went on to make 87 appearances for Charlton Athletic, scoring 47 goals in the process. However, that doesn’t even begin to measure up against the 500+ club of top appearance makers for Leeds United.

United are a club who live off the ‘side before self’ motto that breeds a sense of deep loyalty.

Across their 100 year history since being formed out of the ashes of the disbanded Leeds City club, United have seen many players come and go.

However, each of these 10 players has all got more than 500 appearances for the club between them.

Leeds United fans, can you match the appearance total to the players? Oh, and the pictures chosen don’t relate to the player matching the appearance total.

Appearance totals taken from Wikipedia