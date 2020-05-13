BRADFORD CITY HAVE RELESED CHRIS TAYLOR, AS ANNOUNCED BY THEIR OFFICIAL CLUB WEBSITE THIS AFTERNOON.

The experienced winger has now become a free agent.

Taylor, who is 33 years old, signed for the Bantams in November and made 15 appearances for them in all competitions.

He racked up just under 400 appearances in his lengthy career and will have to weigh up his options this summer.

Taylor started his career at Oldham Athletic, his local side, and rose up through the youth ranks at Boundary Park. He went onto become a key player for the Latics and played 285 games for them, scoring 35 goals along the way.

He left the North-West outfit for the first time when Millwall came calling in 2012 and he spent a year in London before returning to familiar surroundings with Blackburn Rovers.

Taylor spent three years at Ewood Park and was a regular for the Lancashire side. He then switched to Bolton Wanderers in 2016 and stayed with the Trotters for two seasons.

He went back on loan for a spell at Oldham before being released at the end of his Bolton contract.

Taylor linked up with League One side Blackpool in the last campaign but found himself unattached again last summer before Bradford handed him a deal later in the year.

Being a free agent is nothing new to the wide man and his experience in the game will aid his search for a new employer. He is a decent option for clubs in League Two over the coming months.

Will Taylor stay in the EFL?