Former England international Paul Robinson has weighed in on the wage deferral debate surrounding Leeds United in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

It has been reported that some Championship sides believe clubs like Leeds who have deferred wages for their players should not be allowed to make transfers in the next window.

Preston North End are believed to be one of the sides raising the argument that the Whites would have an unfair advantage if they were allowed to use those funds in the transfer market.

However, former Leeds goalkeeper Robinson doesn’t agree and said: “I don’t think you can impose sanctions like this on teams.

“Clubs are managed by financial experts, by directors, who know what’s right for the club. If you ban Leeds from making transfers then you’re taking money out of football, it’s money teams would spend in the transfer market.”

“But there are other questions too – are we even going to have a transfer window? If you talk about a two-week gap between this season ending and the next one starting, what’s going to happen with transfers?”

“There are lots of clubs like Preston making noise at the moment, wanting parity with other clubs, saying, ‘if that clubs are doing that then we want them punished’, or ‘we don’t want to start playing because we don’t want to play in neutral venues’,” he continued.

“Every single club has their own agenda and they all want the best for their own club. It’s a real web of decisions. There’s a lot of talk but we’re not hearing the decisions from the people at the top.”

There are two sides to this argument with it surely being extremely harsh to ban clubs like Leeds from improving their squads but it does beg the question that if they are in the financial situation to have to defer wages then should they be allowed to spend funds in the transfer market?