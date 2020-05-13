Theo Archibald has left Macclesfield town by mutual consent, as announced by their official club website this afternoon.

The winger has had his contract at the Moss Rose terminated and is now a free agent.

Archibald, who is 22 years old, made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Silkmen this season and chipped in with six goals and two assists.

The ex-Scotland Under-21 international joined the League Two side on a free transfer last July after being released by Brentford.

Archibald started his career at Celtic and rose up through the youth ranks with the Glasgow giants. He never made a senior appearance for the Hoops but did gain first-team experience out on loan in the Scottish League One with Albion Rovers in 2017.

He left Celtic three years ago and subsequently linked up with Brentford. He was a regular for the Bees’ B team during his time at Griffin Park and also went onto play three times for their first-team.

Archibald was loaned out to fourth tier side Forest Green Rovers for the first-half of last season and played 21 games in all competitions before returning to Brentford last January.

The Scotsman has done well at Macclesfield this season and will have to weigh up his options over the summer. He is a decent option for clubs lower down the Football League on a free transfer.

Archibald may also consider moving back up to Scotland with many clubs across the UK potentially needing players over the coming months.

Will Archibald stay in the EFL?