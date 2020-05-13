The above picture is of a packed Elland Road in 1930 for the FA Cup Semi-Final between Hull City and Arsenal. That game saw 47,549 fans packed into Leeds United’s stadium to watch an exciting game which ended 2-2.

That was just 11 years after Leeds United had been formed after the city’s previous side, Leeds City, had been disbanded.

Elland Road has changed immeasurably since then and so have the club’s fortunes. It’s been a roller-coaster ride that has seen the likes of Revie’s domination of the early 70s, mediocrity, Champions League semi-finals and League One football.

The Whites sit poised and ready for promotion once again. They are seven points clear of Fulham in 3rd place in this season’s Championship table. When football restarts, the Whites have nine games left and what is hoped will be a return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

The thing is Leeds United fans, how much do you know about your club’s record goalscorers?

Take our quiz and test your knowledge.