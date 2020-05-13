When Barry Douglas signed for Leeds United, Whites fans were convinced that the £3million fee to Wolves was good business and that the West Yorkshire club were getting a bargain. However there are rumblings that he could be on his way out of the club and this could be exacerbated with reported interest in Spanish left-back Juan-Cruz of Elche.

Douglas arrived at Elland Road ahead of last season, a £3million buy from promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that Leeds fans saw as something of a bargain buy. He was coming off of a highly-productive season at Molineux where he scored five goals and laid on a staggering 16 assists.

Leeds fans were hoping beyond hope that this Wolves form would translate into similar output at Elland Road under the fluid attacking play of Marcelo Bielsa. Unfortunately, that form was never fully captured and Douglas’ first season with the Whites brought just five assists from his 27 appearances for the Whites.

This season the popular Scot has seen a campaign frustrated by injury and others selected ahead of him in his natural left-back spot. He has made 11 appearances for the West Yorkshire side, just four of these being starts as he racked up just 438 minutes of action.

The injury situation has seen him drop to an effective third-choice left-back behind Stuart Dallas and Gjanni Alioski. This could become even worse if the reported interest in Elche left-back Juan-Cruz solidifies.

Leeds United are said by Spanish sport daily AS to be closely following eight-assist Elche defender Juan Cruz who has had a standout season for the La Segunda side.

Surely a concrete move for him, at a reported £3.5million release fee, would mean that Barry Douglas would be shoved further down the pecking order at Elland Road.

If so, this would hasten a move as Douglas is too good to be a 4th-choice at any club at this stage of his career.

Would a Juan-Cruz move mean Barry Douglas moving on?