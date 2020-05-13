West Bromwich Albion were yesterday linked with a potentially sensational swoop for Kosovan forward Vedat Muriqi according to Turkish newspaper Aksam.

The reports claim that if Albion can win promotion to the Premier League under Croatian boss Slaven Bilic then they will make a move for the Fenerbahce striker.

Muriqi is valued at around £30million and has several keen admirers including Tottenham Hotspur but the Turkish club are believed to be willing to accept around £18million for their star man.

The 26-year-old has scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for Fenerbahce this season, establishing himself as one of the best strikers in the division.

West Brom have a good attacking record in the Championship and they are the top scorers in the league but are well aware that they will need to increase their strike force should they find themselves in the Premier League next season.

Albion have been notably cautious in the past in terms of spending a huge amount of money on players and with real competition for his services it would take an almighty effort for Bilic to persuade the striker to make the move to the Midlands.

Plenty of West Brom supporters had their say on the possibility of signing Muriqi with many believing him to be out of their price range and weren’t confident that they can secure a deal for him.

Here is how some fans reacted to the news:

More chance of signing Ronaldo — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) May 12, 2020

More chance of signing Ron from Aldi if we don't go up. — Dick Laurent (@DickLaurent96) May 12, 2020

Transfer silly season begins — Mark Rollason (@mark_rollason) May 13, 2020

He’s actually decent, 13 goals 6 assists in one of the top ten leagues in the world. Good pace and Can score. If we can get him he would thrive under bilic — BaggiesForever (@BaggiesForever3) May 13, 2020

you never know what players will join us cuz of Bilic — james duffy (@barryd19651) May 12, 2020

West Brom would have a ‘real player’ on their hands if they could manage to acquire Muriqi but the uncertainty of the current football season may hamper their chances of getting the deal over the line.

