It has been a real challenge for luton town in the championship this season.

They surged to the League One title in the last campaign, achieving back-to-back promotions from the fourth tier in the process.

Luton chose Graeme Jones last summer as the man to take them in the second tier and his side bravely battled at the foot of the table. However, during the break from football, the Hatters have now parted company with the ex-Swansea City and Wigan Athletic assistant boss.

They are now manager-less as the wait goes on to see if the season will resume.

Luton currently sit 23rd in the division with nine games still left to play. They are six points from safety and a single point above Barnsley at the bottom of the league.

The big question is, how well do the Hatters’ fans know their current squad? Here are some questions to test their knowledge?