There are a whole host of interesting sporting personalities within the world of football and Charlie Austin of West Bromwich Albion is certainly someone who falls into that category.

The striker has gained a wealth of experience playing at clubs in League One, the Championship and the Premier League.

Austin isn’t a player who is afraid of ‘mincing his words’ and is sure to go down as one of the most charismatic characters around.

With a reputation that some describe as ‘arrogant’ but he chooses to use the word ‘confident’ as one his main qualities.

The striker is currently playing at Championship side West Bromwich Albion under Slaven Bilic and although he hasn’t enjoyed his best season he has still chipped in with some important goals.

