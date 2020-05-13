Fulham were going well under scott parker before the season was brought to a halt.

They arguably have one of the best squads on paper in the Championship and are currently sat in 3rd place, six points behind second place West Brom in the automatic promotion places.

The London side were relegated after a just a single season in the Premier League last term but are in contention of an automatic return should the campaign resume.

They are only the main side Leeds and West Brom fear could catch them.

Parker’s side have managed to keep hold of key striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, though his long-term future at Craven Cottage will be up in the air if they fail to gain promotion. The same goes for Tom Cairney.

The big question is, how well do Fulham fans know their current set of players? Here is a set of questions to test their knowledge…..