During the January transfer market that has just gone, Leeds United were frantically looking for a striker to bring into Elland Road as a back-up/challenge to incumbent Patrick Bamford. They tirelessly chased Southampton’s Che Adams, a chase which fell by the wayside. However, Football Insider say that Adams could be available in a cut-price deal in the post-COVID-19 market.

Adams came to prominence in the eyes of Leeds United and their fans for division rivals Birmingham City which earned him a £15million move to the Premier League with the Saints last summer. He scored 38 goals in 123 games for the Blues, with an astonishing 22 goals (three assists) coming in 2018/19 – his last season at St Andrews.

He was a bit-part player for most of his time this current campaign with Ralf Hassenhutl’s Saints side with sporadic minutes coming his way after a solid six-game start to his Premier League career.

This encouraged Leeds United to enter an audacious bid which was knocked back by Southampton with Hassenhutl saying that Adams was still a part of his plans and had an important role to play this season. Rejected in that manner, the Whites went on to sign Frenchman Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan from Red Bull Leipzig instead.

However, Football Insider, reporting information from a ‘Saints source’, say that the Hampshire club “are expecting to cash in on Adams among a number of fringe stars in the summer window.” The article continues by adding that Southampton are being realistic in their pricing and “privately accept they have no chance of getting close to the £19m fee agreed with Leeds” and are even willing to take a loss on the £15million they paid for him.

Of course, whilst there is no certified further interest from Leeds United in going back in for Adams, the fact that he will be heavily discounted a deal in summer does make for an interesting proposition.

Marcelo Bielsa liked what he saw in Che Adams and with him being available for a likely £10million fee would Leeds United be tempted to test the waters once more in an attempt to land the former Birmingham man?

Should Leeds United go in again for a cut-price Che Adams?