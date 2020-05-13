Norwich City’s Sporting Director has issued his verdict on the suspension of the current season and claimed that West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United should remain in the Championship if the season cannot be completed as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Webber has stated that it would be ‘unfair’ for teams to be relegated from the Premier League and promoted from the Championship if both season’s can’t be resumed.

There is still a huge preference from the Premier League and the EFL to finish both campaigns but the possibility of it being decided on a points per game basis is still very much on the table.

However, Webber thinks that the outcome needs to be decided on the pitch when it is safe to do so. “In my opinion, it needs to be settled on the pitch, not off the pitch,” he said on the Sky Sports Football Show.

“A big question we have around restarting is, it’s fine if we restart and three teams get relegated. We look at it as though we’re only six points off 16th rather than being adrift. But if we do go down that’s fine, because that’s where football should be played. Football should be played on a pitch and not in the boardroom.”

Sporting Point

“But the Championship has to restart and play all their games also. What we could not accept is a situation where we play out all our games, get relegated but then the Championship can’t play – because we don’t even know if the government are going to let them play – and then they automatically promote some teams who haven’t finished the season.”

“It’s a bit like saying, we can’t complete the FA Cup, but we’re in the quarter-finals, we’ve beaten a Championship top-six team away, we’ve beaten two Premier League teams away, so does that mean we win the FA Cup then and qualify for Europe and we all get a medal, because the level of games we played were harder than the other teams left in the quarter-finals?”

“That’s a really important sporting point – it needs to be settled on the pitch, both coming up or going down.”

Webber certainly makes a valid assessment of the current situation and it would be a huge preference for all clubs to want to complete the season on the field but uncertainty remains rife throughout the football world.

Should Leeds United and West Brom remain in the Championship if the season can't be completed?