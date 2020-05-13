It has been a tough season on and off the pitch for Charlton athletic.

Their boss Lee Bowyer has done a sterling job since taking over at the Valley in March 2018 and guided them to promotion from League One this time last year.

The Addicks currently sit 22nd in the Championship table, two points behind Hull City outside the relegation zone.

Charlton are in a precarious position amidst the uncertainty of what is going to happen with the season. They will also have one eye on expiring contracts of key players in their squad such as Lyle Taylor and Naby Sarr.

Nevertheless, their squad have put in battling performances this season and deserve credit. They will face a tough ask in surviving if the campaign does resume this summer.

The big question is, how much do Charlton fans know about their current set of players? Here are some questions to test their knowledge….