The Championship is one the best leagues in the world and brings and some of the games we see are incredible. Think back to that epic play-off semi-final between Watford and Leicester a few years ago or the play-off final between Cardiff and Blackpool in 2010.

However, it doesn’t just bring us great and entertaining games it brings us some brilliant players and goalscorers as well.

The Championship is a ground where some of the best strikers in the English game today have made their name. Harry Kane had stints on loan in the Championship at Millwall and Leicester City, other names include Chris Wood now scoring goals on a regular basis in the Premier League for Burnley. Troy Deeney another who scored plenty at Championship level now doing it in the Premier League.

The question is can you name the top 10 Championship goalscorers of all time, some of them are still playing and scoring goals in the same league now. Some of them have been promoted with their clubs to the Premier League, some may have dropped down a league as they’ve got older and some are now retired.

You think you know England’s second-tier goalscorers? Well then here’s your chance to prove it.

1 of 10 He's scored 82 for Blackburn, Watford, Wolves, Leeds, Middlesbrough and Derby Billy Sharp David Nugent Danny Graham Andy Gray

