There are some defining and quite inspirational moments as a football fan but none more so than the story of West Bromwich Albion supporter Peter George which was revealed on their official website.

“A family.” This was how Peter’s wife Teresa described West Brom. These words were following a fantastic gesture made by the Albion family as her husband lay perilously close to passing away.

The Coronavirus has taken the world by shock and it almost took Peter’s life when he was diagnosed with the illness in March.

He first recalled feeling unwell at what was the last Baggies game he attended, the FA Cup tie against Newcastle, but it was not until March 21 that he was hospitalised before, as his condition became worse and he was placed on a ventilator and induced into coma.

Peter was not showing any signs of recovery and his organs began to fail before news of his condition reached The Albion Foundation.

Rob Lake, the Director of the Albion Foundation soon got involved when Teresa asked: “Peter’s two favourite players were Chris Brunt and ‘SuperBob’ …would it be possible to get them to record a message of encouragement? And if Slaven Bilic could do something similar, that would be wonderful.”

The recorded messages which were made were played to Peter and along with Albion songs, Peter’s condition began to improve. Daily messages were played to the fan whose greatest love was Albion.

Recovery

What happened next? Where nature was struggling, Albion succeeded. Peter slowly but surely emerged from his coma and on Friday the 13th of April he came off the ventilator and went on to make a complete recovery from the virus.

His wife Teresa has revealed how he she will forever be in debt to West Brom and the incredible work they did in helping to keep her husband alive.

“I have always loved the Albion but they have proved to me why I am so proud to be a Baggies fan. We are a family and we are all in this together. For them to take the time to support us through this was just amazing. To every one of you, my family will never be able to repay you,” she said.