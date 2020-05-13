Sir Francis Drake famously saw off the Spanish Armada from attacking English shores. Now Leeds United are looking to invite an Armada onto these shores according to a report from Spanish sport daily AS.

AS reporter Monserrate Hernández reports that Juan-Cruz Alvaro Armada is being “closely followed” by Leeds United. However, the Whites will not have it all their own way and will have to battle for his signature against a host of La Liga sides with Real Mallorca, Real Valladolid and Osasuna also thought to be highly interested in landing the former Atletico Madrid youngster.

Juan-Cruz signed for La Segunda side Elche two seasons ago from third-tier side Rayo Majadahonda on a free transfer. During his time at the club, the left-back has featured 63 times and has nine assists to his name.

An amazing eight of those assists have come this season in just 27 games. It is this output that has brought the 27-year-old to the attention of what is a growing list of suitors that not only includes Leeds United and the aforementioned La Liga sides but also clubs such as Getafe and Real Betis are credited with an interest in the Madrid-born left-sided player who started out in football with Atletic Madrid as a youngster – leaving their Under-19 set-up for Italian side Bologna at the end of August 2010.

AS’ Hernández writes that Juan-Cruz has a €4million/£3.5million release fee at Elche, a fee that will double on promotion. He is reported as being “an indefatigable left-back with enormous physical potential” up and down his side of the field. He is also credited with a dangerous and powerful throw-in that gets the ball into dangerous areas.

There are doubts at Leeds United over the future of natural left-back Barry Douglas with the Scot said to be interesting Rangers by some elements of the press. Could interest in Juan-Cruz Alvaro Armada be an option to bring in a natural left-back to replace an outgoing Douglas?

Does Leeds United Juan-Cruz interest spell the end for Barry Douglas?