Stoke city striker mame biram Diouf is wanted by denizlispor, as per a report by stoke on trent live.

The Senegal international is expected to leave the Championship side on a free transfer when his contract expires this summer.

Diouf, who is 32 years old, has apparently emerged on the radar of Turkish Super Lig side Denizlispor and they are looking to hand him a new home over the coming months.

Stoke signed the experienced forward from Bundesliga side Hannover in June 2014 for free and he has since made over 150 appearances for the Potters, chipping in with 25 goals.

He is currently in his sixth season with the Staffordshire side and has fallen out-of-favour.

Prior to his move to Stoke, Diouf had started his career in Norway at Molde before Manchester United came calling in 2009. He went onto play nine times for the Red Devils, as well as being loaned out to Blackburn Rovers, before moving to Germany in 2011.

Denizlispor could now offer Diouf the chance to play his football in Turkey. They were promoted to the Super Lig last season after winning the second tier title.

They have a few familiar faces in their squad as well, such as winger Modou Barrow on loan from Reading, ex-Leeds United forward Hadi Sacko and former Wigan Athletic and Fulham man Hugo Rodallega.

There is no doubt that Diouf’s time at Stoke is over and a move to Turkey this summer would provide him with more first-team opportunities.

