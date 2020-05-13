Britt assombalonga looks back on his time at Nottingham forest with fond memories, as per a report by Nottinghamshire live.

The now Middlesbrough striker was rejected by the Reds as a youngster but went onto sign for them later on his career in 2014.

Assombalonga, who is now 27 years old, scored 30 goals in 69 games for Forest during his time there before Boro lured him to the Riverside Stadium in July 2017 for a club-record £15 million.

He has since bagged 37 goals in 111 appearances for the Championship side but has looked back on his time at the City Ground. Speaking to the FootySays podcast, as per Nottinghamshire Live, the forward said: “I really enjoyed my time (at Forest). I was really excited signing at (signing). When I was 14, I had a six-week trial and then got a letter through the post saying that I wasn’t good enough to play for Forest, they signed two other guys in my position.

“At 14, it’s obviously a bit heart-breaking and then six or seven years later you’re the record signing for the club, its crazy.”

He added: “I scored in a derby game against Derby County for Nottingham Forest. My first derby game for them, left foot. That goal wasn’t (one of) the best goals I scored in my career. Juts the feel of that.

“When I scored that goal, for me, it felt like the ground was shaking there was that much noise. The packed stadium at the City Ground was amazing. The best one.”

Assombalonga was prolific for Forest and they were disappointed to see him leave for Boro three years ago.

He has also played for the likes of Watford, Wealstone, Braintree Town, Southend United and Peterborough United in the past.

Will Assombalonga ever go back to Nottingham Forest?