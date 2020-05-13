Portsmouth want to sign trialist goalkeeper Taylor Seymour, as per a report by the News.

The youngster has been watched by Pompey over the past few months and has played for their academy.

Seymour, who has played for England colleges in the past, is currently on the books at non-league side Lewes but is expected to be snapped up by Kenny Jackett on a permanent deal soon.

He will become Portsmouth’s fourth choice ‘keeper behind Alex Bass, Craig McGillivray and Duncan Turnbull, the later of whom has moved to Fratton Park having previously played in America.

Seymour’s arrival may also spell the end of Luke McGee’s time at the club. He has fallen down the pecking order with the League One side and was loaned out to Bradford City for more game time in the January transfer window.

Jackett has confirmed that he intends to sign Seymour, as per The News: “Taylor has been under the Academy banner and will continue to be next season. That is the plan.

“He can still play for the youth team and, if we can, perhaps during the course of the year we get him some loans into men’s football. That would be a good thing as well.

“Taylor will be joining us as a third-year scholar.”

Seymour is a name for Pompey fans to keep an eye on in the future. They have seen academy graduate Bass make the number one spot his own in this campaign before it was stopped.

