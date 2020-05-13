Well, Leeds United had completed 37 of their scheduled 46 games before the COVID-19 lockdown came into force. For the mental mathematicians amongst you that leaves just nine games left to play.

Those nine games, in whatever way, shape or form of football that they take could see the Whites gain promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

Until the moment the green light means go…go…go for Leeds, players are doing their best to keep up to the physical demands of Marcelo Bielsa. You fans though, you are likely sat twiddling your thumbs and saying: “We just want football back.”

Well, we can’t give you that at The72 – that’s in the hands of the Government and football’s organising bodies. What we can give you are things like this quiz which is a look back and a run down of some bits of the 37-games season so far.

Good luck.