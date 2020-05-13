Huddersfield Town’s Christopher Schindler says he is prepared to trust the authorities over German’s Bundesliga restarting, although feels the English leagues shouldn’t automatically follow their decision, according to the Yorkshire Post.

The EFL are continually discussing their plans over what is the best way to conclude the season, and while over in Germany football is starting again after a 61-day absence, Huddersfield defender Schindler is uncertain this is the right example for England.

“They have had to spend a lot of money and effort to force it through, we will see if it turns out to manageable. I hope they find a way to bring it through and maybe be an example to other countries but the health system in Germany is different to other countries. It will be hard to say, ‘It’s worked there so we will do it the same way'”.

“I have my doubts to be honest, but I hope they find a way because the economy has got to get back to normality eventually.”

The 30-year-old has also said that he is finding it difficult in isolation without any idea over when and how the Championship season will return, adding: “At the moment it’s really, really tough to keep motivated.

“This is the toughest part in my opinion. As football players, we’re still in a kind of okay situation because the financial position is not the biggest issue for us at the moment but like all employees, we don’t know what the mid-term futures are going to look like”.

The Terriers captain, like many of the public, was also confused over the Prime Minister’s speech on the easing of the lockdown rules and specifically what the implications for football were.

“I don’t think anything changed with Sunday’s speech, we just don’t know how this situation is going to develop.”