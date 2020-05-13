Preston North End winger Billy Bodin spoke to the club website and says that he is hopeful of them achieving a Play-Off push.

North End currently sit 6th in the Championship table, and when football hopefully eventually restarts again, Alex Neil will be focused on getting the Lancashire Club promoted to the Premier League.

Bodin signed for Preston in 2018 and has faced a lot of time on the side-lines suffering from injuries, he most recently got a kick to his Achilles tendon in training in January.

Speaking positively about his recovery he has said: “I had my operation about a week before lockdown started and I had the time frame of four to six weeks before I could start running and doing a bit more.

“Sometimes you feel you can do a little bit more, but as long as you are keeping in contact with the staff and keep letting them know where you are at, then it is good”.

This is not the first time Preston have been in and around the Play-Off’s under Alex Neil, his side finished 7th in the league in 2018, with Derby winning the final Play-Off on the last day of the season.

The Welsh winger hopes his side can go one better this year: “We have to hit the ground running, it has been said a few times on our group chat. We have to pick up as many points as we can and maintain, or better, our position and try and get in the play-offs”

While playing behind closed doors is likely, Bodin makes it clear that it shouldn’t stand in PNE’s way, adding: “Unless it is a reserve game, I have never played behind closed doors, but it is your job and you have to get on with it.

“The fans are a massive part, they spur you on at times, but we will have to fight and try and get the most amount of points we can.”