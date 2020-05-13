Tom Huddlestone started fewer than half of Derby County’s Championship matches under the now-Chelsea boss, and he has now spoken out on the Counter Attack Podcast about life under his former manager.

The 33-year-old said: “I just didn’t play as much as I would have liked. But every time I spoke to the manager to see what I needed to do to get closer to the team, he never gave me that answer”.

Frank Lampard managed Derby for a year, and during that time the Rams impressive style of play was a reason for the club reaching the Play-Off final against Aston Villa.

This was one step further than the previous campaign, when they finished sixth under Gary Rowett, where Derby visibly played a more counter-attacking style of play.

Huddlestone spoke about the differences in playing under Lampard saying: “Last year, we were more on the front foot, imposing ourselves on teams. The lads that were playing well. We had a decent squad”.

The former Hull City man also spoke on his time at the Tigers, but stated that at Derby promotion hopes were far more likely.

“My four years at Hull were unbelievable. But Andy Robertson left, Harry Maguire left, Curtis Davies left, Sam Clucas was leaving.

“Once Derby had activated the release clause, I looked at the squad – that first season we should have been looking at automatic promotion, we had two good players for every position – that’s why I was looking at.

“There was no comparison (with Hull). Derby’s squad was full of good established players.”