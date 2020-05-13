Nottingham Forest star Joe Lolley has criticised the UK government’s response to the Corona Virus and blasted Boris Johnson’s newly eased lockdown rules that come into action today.

In his most recent announcement, the Prime Minister said that those people who could not work from home should return to their usual places of work, and everybody can have an unlimited amount of time exercising outdoors.

The outspoken Lolley, has again taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations to his following of over 34 thousand on the platform.

“Wonder how many lives could have been saved had we used basic British common sense and cancelled major sporting events, or (not) let 3,000 Atletico fans into L’pool (for a Champions League match) or lockdowned quicker having seen the horrors in Italy,” he tweeted.

“So many people who support Gov happily admit these (are) mistakes at the start, so when the people leading the country can’t get the basics right how do you expect 66 million people with contrasting views in all aspects of life to adhere to the exact same use of ‘common sense’.”

The 27-year-old signed for Forest in 2018 and has made 104 appearances for them across all competitions.

He previously spoke about the country’s lockdown on social media last month, urging the public to comply with the government’s rules.

He tweeted: “Please have some respect for human life and also the sacrifices made by workers every day.”

Adding: “Just stay at home for a few weeks, that’s all.”