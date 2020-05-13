While the Premier League and the EFL are continuing their discussions over how to conclude the English football seasons, former Stoke City striker Johnathan Walters has come up with a fantastic new idea.

He has posted a video of his goal against Chelsea in the 2015/16 League Cup, a lovely clip and chip over Asmir Begovic as Stoke were on their way to the semi-finals.

And he said: “Can we start a vets Premier League? Anyone interested? I miss nights like this at Stoke City.”

Twitter: Can we start a vets @premierleague

Anyone interested? I miss nights like this @stokecity

#PremierLeague https://t.co/crqONH7keG (@JonWalters19)

A “weighted points per game” system has been widely suggested by many football fans as a way of ending the season, along with the idea of the involvement of neutral grounds with games behind closed doors, also gaining stead. While Jon Walters’ suggestion might not be the way to resolve the 2019/20 Premier League or the Championship, it has certainly given Stoke fans something to cheer about in the absence of the Potters.

The former striker made 226 appearances for Stoke from 2010 to 2017, and the post brought back good memories for some of Walters’ Twitter followers.

He then moved to Burnley for a fee of £3 million, in his second season at the Lancashire Club he wasn’t able to force his way into Sean Dyche’s plans. This saw him re-join Ipswich Town, but after suffering an Achilles injury he announced his retirement.

Walters made over 600 club and international appearances in his career, scoring 131 goals.