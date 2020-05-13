Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has warned that playing at neutral venues won’t deter celebrations from the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool as reported by Football Insider.

The footballing authorities are said to be concerned over allowing clubs to play at their home venues due to crowd congestion outside the stadiums.

However, Premier League clubs are thought to be against the idea of playing at neutral venues as this takes away their home advantage.

EFL Chief Executive Rick Parry has also outlined preferred plans for the football league sides to play at home rather than staging games at neutral stadiums.

Former Leeds striker Whelan believes that regardless of where the games are played, supporters will still flock to any stadium to celebrate.

“Leeds fans will celebrate, just like Liverpool fans will celebrate if they win the title. Whether it be in the street, in the park, outside the stadium – it makes no difference.”

“That is the way that it is but fans have cars, they can travel to neutral venues. You cannot control people’s decisions and what they do. All you can control is the football side of it,” he continued.

“If people gather outside the ground the police would have to do the job that they would normally do in and around the community which is disperse them and get them away. You will not get thousands and thousands there. It will be a very small minority.”

Whelan certainly makes a valid point in his assessment with many die-hard supporters consistently travelling around the country to follow their team and a minority would perhaps make the journey to wherever their club may be in action.