Former West Bromwich Albion striker Jay Rodriguez has lifted the lid on life at the Hawthorns during his two-year spell as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

Rodriguez revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed his time in the Midlands but that there is still a hint of ‘what could have been’ in both seasons he spent at the club.

Following his £12million move from Southampton, he played a prominent role as the Baggies were ultimately relegated from the top-flight despite the appointment of Darren Moore threatening something of a revival during the latter stages.

Rodriguez then went on to spend a season in the Championship and forged a deadly partnership with striker Dwight Gayle as they faltered at the play-off stages and lost out to bitter rivals Aston Villa in the semi-finals.

In an interview with Football CFB Podcast, he also revealed how he hopes West Brom make it back to where they belong, in the Premier League.

“As soon as I got to West Brom I wanted to crack on play regularly, play as best as I can and do my best to improve,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my time at West Brom, obviously it was a sad time with the relegation but I met some great people there.”

‘Deserve to get promoted’

“I think it is a great club and something I will always be fond of thinking back. It’s a lovely club to be part of, hopefully now – depending on how things are with the leagues and stuff, I think they deserve to get promoted and be back to where they should be.”

“We all wanted that feeling of getting promotion together because we felt we owed it to the club and worked so hard to do it. Unfortunately we just missed out in the play-offs which was really sad but I enjoyed it.”

Rodriguez was a hugely popular figure at the Hawthorns and many supporters were sad to see him depart for Burnley last summer but understood the pull of the Premier League and him returning to his boyhood club.