Swindon Town have a number of first-team players who are out of contract this summer. Here are three who they have to keep hold of-

Eoin Doyle- He penned a deal until the end of the season when signed for the Robins on a permanent basis from fellow League Two side Bradford City in the January transfer window. The Irish striker has fired 26 goals in all competitions for Richie Wellens’ side this term.

Doyle, who is 32 years old, is arguably the best striker in the fourth tier and Swindon have to keep hold of him. Prior to his move to the County Ground, the well-travelled forwards had also spells with the likes of Chesterfield, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Oldham Athletic.

Anthony Grant– Like Doyle, the experienced midfielder also signed for Swindon on a permanent deal after spending the first-half of the season on loan. He linked up with Wellens’ side last summer from League One side Shrewsbury Town and has impressed this season.

Grant has racked up over 550 games in his career to date having previously played for the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Port Vale and Peterborough United. Losing him on a free transfer next month would be a blow for Swindon and they need to tie him down on a new contract.

Keshi Anderson– He is now in his third season at the County Ground and will have to be patient before awaiting his future. The ex-Crystal Palace man offers Wellens another option and dimension going forward so should be kept in an ideal world, though his situation at the club is hanging in the balance as it stands.

